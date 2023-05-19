Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 26,878 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,878 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th.

Shares of BWXT opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

