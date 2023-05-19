Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 83,061 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,061 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Portland General Electric worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of POR stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading

