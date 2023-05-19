Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 229,270 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 1,648.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,270 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

BFH opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 33,711 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $799,624.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,303,192 shares in the company, valued at $102,071,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 443,711 shares of company stock worth $11,595,708. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

