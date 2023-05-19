Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,175,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Lincoln National as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,185,000 after buying an additional 41,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,555,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of LNC opened at $21.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

