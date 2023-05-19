Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,159 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 16.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,470,000 after buying an additional 284,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,290,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,014 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 218.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 134,734 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 89.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 197,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 92,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,338 shares of company stock worth $2,314,531. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.