Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 102,273 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 102,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UNM opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,351 shares of company stock worth $1,836,238 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

