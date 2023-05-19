Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,443 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 35.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 997,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 895,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,792,000 after buying an additional 298,783 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average of $88.23. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.