JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,070,000 after buying an additional 2,021,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,261 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,902 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,808,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,810,000 after purchasing an additional 606,256 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.22. 870,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,830. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

