JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 164,177 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 56,463 shares.The stock last traded at $73.89 and had previously closed at $74.64.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,075,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,725 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.