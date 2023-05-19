Joseph Stilwell Buys 500 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,689.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,517 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,612.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Joseph Stilwell bought 3,254 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.19 per share, with a total value of $117,762.26.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,513 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $92,352.75.

On Monday, April 24th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,049 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $75,300.75.

On Friday, April 21st, Joseph Stilwell bought 4 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $147.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 957 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $35,409.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 1,350 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 859 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $31,783.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Joseph Stilwell bought 854 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,598.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SFBC remained flat at $36.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.68. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Sound Financial Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

