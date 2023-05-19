JMP Securities Raises CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Price Target to $19.00

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 327.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRMD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of CRMD opened at $4.44 on Friday. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $197.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24.

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 58.55% and a negative net margin of 45,003.03%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 400,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 3,051.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 664,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of diseases and conditions. The company was founded by Antony E. Pfaffle on July 28, 2006 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.

