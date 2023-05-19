JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.79

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.78. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Price Performance

JLEN opened at GBX 121.13 ($1.52) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 120.88. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 1-year low of GBX 103.03 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 135.40 ($1.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £801.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.04 and a beta of 0.20.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

