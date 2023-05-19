J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
JJSF has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.48. 60,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $121.57 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 0.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,359,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth $1,371,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
About J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
