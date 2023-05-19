Jet Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $140,059.35 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.02 million and approximately $140,059.35 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,884.59 or 1.00041730 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00942069 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $141,209.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

