Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 21,059 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 21,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $20,427.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,220,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,305.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Star Equity Price Performance

STRR opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Star Equity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Star Equity by 239.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Star Equity by 149.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Star Equity by 228.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

