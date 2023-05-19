JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered JD.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.17.

JD.com Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:JD opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. JD.com has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. Analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,824,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,813 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $110,942,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $56,120,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $70,753,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

