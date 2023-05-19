Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on J. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,904. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average of $119.58. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $140.90.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,242. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

