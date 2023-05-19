Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Director Purchases $91,380.00 in Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,284.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of ($749.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

