Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Jack in the Box updated its FY23 guidance to $5.90-6.10 EPS.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $94.80 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.24.

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

