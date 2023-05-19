Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.24.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.8 %

Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 125,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,665. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $3,001,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 243,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.