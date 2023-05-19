Jack in the Box Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.57. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $97.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. now owns 1,073,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,706,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,268,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.