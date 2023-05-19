Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) SVP Sarah L. Super Sells 3,500 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.8 %

Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $97.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Articles

