J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.70

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.70 and last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24.
About J D Wetherspoon
JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.
