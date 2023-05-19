iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading Up 4%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 56,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 257,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITOS shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $547.13 million, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $53.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 286.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 167,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 84,186 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the period.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

