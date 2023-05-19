iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on May 31st

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.257 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of TSE:XIU opened at C$31.07 on Friday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$27.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.76.
About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
See Also
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
- Cisco Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.