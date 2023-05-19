iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on May 31st

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.257 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE:XIU opened at C$31.07 on Friday. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$27.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.76.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

See Also

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

