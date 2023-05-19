iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
IVE opened at $153.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.86. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
- Cisco Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.