iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $90.57. 264,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,022. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

