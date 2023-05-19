iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,945,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,290,279. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average of $180.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

