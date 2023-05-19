iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,450 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $31,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,443. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

