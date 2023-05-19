iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Shares Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.99. 12,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 21,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Get iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.