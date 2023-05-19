iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 408.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,969 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MBS ETF worth $36,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.25. 1,455,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.30. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

