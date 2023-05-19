iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,285,000 after acquiring an additional 85,810 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,764,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,978,000 after buying an additional 121,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,645,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,677,000 after acquiring an additional 170,740 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $92.02. 156,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $96.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

