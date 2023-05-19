iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Schiavi & Co LLC

Schiavi & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 168.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,707 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,684,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,275. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

