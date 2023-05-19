iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,730 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 6.0% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $106,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.85. The company had a trading volume of 368,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,289. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

