iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. XML Financial LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $20,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,592. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.