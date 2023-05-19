iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.79. 8,493,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,834,261. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average of $98.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.