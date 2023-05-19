Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Jennifer Allerton Sells 4,000 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRMGet Rating) Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $220,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,850.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.17. 741,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

