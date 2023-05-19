Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Jennifer Allerton Sells 4,000 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $220,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,850.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.17. 741,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

