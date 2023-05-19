iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRTC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $128.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,097. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $164.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.62.

Insider Activity

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Further Reading

