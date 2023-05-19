iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRTC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $128.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,097. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $164.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.62.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.