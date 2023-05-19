Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Mizuho

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

NYSE INVH opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,993,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

