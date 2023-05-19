Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,418 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,218% compared to the average daily volume of 103 call options.

Institutional Trading of WISeKey International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 38.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 241.6% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WISeKey International Stock Up 17.0 %

WISeKey International stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,366,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. operates as a global cybersecurity company. It deploys large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. The firm operates through the Internet of Things (IoT), and managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI) segments.

