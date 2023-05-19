Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 19th (ACNB, AMAM, BITF, BVXV, CALX, CFMS, CIDM, CW, HSON, IBA)

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, May 19th:

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB). They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW). They issued a sell rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

CL King started coverage on shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR). They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.