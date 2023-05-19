Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 19th (ACNB, AMAM, BITF, BVXV, CALX, CFMS, CIDM, CW, HSON, IBA)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, May 19th:

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of. Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW). They issued a sell rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

CL King started coverage on shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR). They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

