Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Holdings Lowered by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,235 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GSY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.78. 404,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,855. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $49.82.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.