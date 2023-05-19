Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lifted by Fortune 45 LLC

Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 11.6% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after purchasing an additional 409,473 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,503,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,321,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 316.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233,472 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $336.19. 39,065,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,186,773. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $338.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.34 and a 200-day moving average of $309.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

