Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after buying an additional 269,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,026 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $160.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,819. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $144.81 and a 12-month high of $179.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

