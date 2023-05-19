Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $308.46

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $308.46 and last traded at $308.16, with a volume of 672934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $306.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 85.31, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.02.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $259,927,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

