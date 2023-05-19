Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $347.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.50.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $312.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $312.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after buying an additional 282,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after buying an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.