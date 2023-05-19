Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IVAC. Partner Cap Sec reiterated a fundamental buy rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intevac from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Intevac stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. 128,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,441. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $136.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.

In other news, Director David S. Dury purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $942,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 37,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $261,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,039,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,920,429.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 47,800 shares of company stock valued at $323,804. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Intevac during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intevac during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 52,646.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

