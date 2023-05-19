Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.58. 5,020,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

