Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Major Shareholder Acquires $18,288.00 in Stock

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) major shareholder Bradley James Wickens acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $18,288.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,675,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,373.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Bradley James Wickens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Bradley James Wickens bought 3,940 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,681.20.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Bradley James Wickens bought 4,350 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $17,617.50.
- On Tuesday, May 9th, Bradley James Wickens bought 12,300 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00.
- On Tuesday, May 2nd, Bradley James Wickens acquired 51,250 shares of Interactive Strength stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $384,887.50.
Interactive Strength Stock Performance
Shares of TRNR opened at $5.71 on Friday. Interactive Strength Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.50.
About Interactive Strength
Interactive Strength Inc provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc is based in AUSTIN, TX.
