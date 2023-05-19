Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Shares Down 5.6%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.01. 17,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 4,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Intellinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Intellinetics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $15.10 million, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intellinetics ( OTCMKTS:INLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Intellinetics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Intellinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellinetics, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the Document Management and Document Conversion segments. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.