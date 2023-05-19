Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Shares Down 5.6%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.01. 17,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 4,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Intellinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Intellinetics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $15.10 million, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Intellinetics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Intellinetics Company Profile
Intellinetics, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the Document Management and Document Conversion segments. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellinetics (INLX)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.